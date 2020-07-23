TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System –Up to 5,500 sq. ft. Whole Home Coverage and 100+ Devices,WiFi Router/Extender Replacement, Parental Controls/Anitivirus, Seamless Roaming(Deco M5 3-Pack)



Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802. 11 specifications. Range and coverage specifications along with the number of connected devices were defined according to test results under normal usage conditions. Actual wireless transmission rate, wireless coverage, and number of connected devices are not , and will vary as a result of 1) environmental factors, including building materials, physical objects and obstacles, 2) network conditions, including local interference, volume and density of traffic, product location, network complexity, and network overhead and 3) client limitations, including rated performance, location, connection quality, and client condition. MU-MIMO capability requires both the mesh system and client devices to support MU-MIMO. *Free lifetime subscription to TP-Link HomeCare is included with purchase on select TP-Link models at no additional cost. “Lifetime Subscription” refers solely to the life of the purchased device and can not be transferred. TP-Link reserves the right to modify the service and feature at anytime.

If you’re Looking to ditch Your traditional router extender setup for a whole Home WiFi system, put the TP-Link Deco M5 WiFi system on your short list PC mag said

Better coverage than traditional WiFi routers: Deco M5 uses three units working seamlessly to create a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5, 500 square feet. No dead zone anymore.

Seamless and Stable WiFi: Rather than wifi range extender that need multiple network names and passwords, Deco M5 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password.

TP-Link unique Adaptive routing technology automatically chooses the fastest path for every device and allows for more flexible placement than a satellite system

Secure WiFi Mesh Network: Protect your network and connected devices with a free lifetime subscription to TP-Link HomeCare­ featuring Next-level Antivirus, Robust Parental Controls, and QoS. *

Easy to setup: Download the TP-Link Deco app, plug in your system, and follow the instructions to get your new home network up and running in minutes. Works with Alexa as well.

Industry leading 2 year and 24/7 technical support