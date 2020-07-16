TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 08:06:34 UTC – Details)



TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender, Repeater, Access Point w/ Mini Housing Design, Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices. Frequency Range: 2.4GHz & 5GHz; Interface Available: 1 x 10/100M Ethernet Port (RJ45); Protocols Supported: IEEE802.11ac IEEE 802.11n IEEE 802.11g IEEE 802.11b; System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 98SE NT 2000 XP Vista or Windows 7 8 10 Mac OS NetWare UNIX or Linux.

Ideal for extending Wi-Fi to Echo/Alexa devices, WeMo & TP-Link smart plugs, TP-Link smart bulbs, The iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7, iPad 4, PlayStation 4 and more

Works with any standard router or gateway, High speed mode allows for the most ideal HD streaming & gaming experience. Dual band speeds up to 750Mbps

Smart Signal Indicator can help to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage, Compatible with 802. 11 b/g/n and 802. 11AC Wi-Fi devices

Easy setup and flexible placement allows movement of the range extender to any outlet after initial setup. System requirements: Microsoft Windows 98SE, NT, 2000, XP, Vista or Windows 7, 8, 10, Mac OS, NetWare, UNIX or Linux.

Industry-leading 2-year and unlimited free 24/7 technical support. Please refer the user guide before use. Transmit power: < 20 dB