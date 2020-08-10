TP-Link AC1900 Desktop Wi-Fi Range Extender w/ Touchscreen Interface (RE590T)



Adjust your Wi-Fi settings using the intuitive touchscreen of the RE590T Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender. Easy-to-understand icons help you find every setting you need. Improve and extend your Wi-Fi network with high-performance Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900Mbps. For devices that need reliable connections, such as smart TVs, game consoles, and streaming players, connect them to one of the four Gigabit Ethernet ports. You can even access your settings when you’re away from your RE590T using the TP-LINK Tether App on your smartphone or tablet. Plus, experience stronger connections with beamforming technology, which finds and boosts Wi-Fi to every device. Frequency Range: 2.4GHz & 5GHz(11ac); Interface Available: 4 x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet Ports(RJ45); System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 98SE NT 2000 XP Vista or Windows 7 8 8.1 10 Mac OS NetWare UNIX or Linux.; Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11a/ac IEEE 802.11b/g/n

Set up and adjust your Wi-Fi settings using the intuitive touchscreen

Expand and improve your Wi-Fi range up to 10,000 square feet with High-Powered 700mW amplifiers

Simultaneous gaming and 4K HD streaming with dual band speeds up to 1900Mbps

Provides fast, reliable connections to multiple users with 1GHz dual-core processor

Connects smart TVs and game consoles directly to Wi-Fi using Gigabit Ethernet ports

Find the best spot to set up with the Smart Signal Indicator

Works with any wireless router or access point

Industry-leading 2-year warranty and 24/7 technical support