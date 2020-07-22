TP-Link AC1900 Desktop Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender w/ 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports (RE580D),Black/Grey



Experience high performance Wi Fi throughout your home with the RE580D AC1900 Dual Band Wi Fi Range Extender. Enjoy faster streaming at speeds up to 1900Mbps. Connect your smart TVs, game consoles, and streaming players to Wi Fi using one of the five dedicated Gigabit Ethernet Ports. Discover the best location and set up anywhere in your home using the Smart Signal Indicator. Set up and manage your Wi Fi settings with the TP LINK Tether App from your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet. Increase device Wi Fi performance with beamforming technology that finds and boosts Wi Fi to every device. Frequency Range: 2.4GHz & 5GHz(11ac); Interface Available: 5 x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet Port (RJ45); System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 98SE NT 2000 XP Vista or Windows 7 8 10 Mac OS NetWare UNIX or Linux; Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Simultaneous gaming and 4K HD streaming with dual band speeds up to 1900Mbps ; Works with any WiFi router or wireless access point

Provides fast, reliable connections to multiple users with 1GigaHertz dual core processor

Connects smart TVs and game consoles directly to WiFi using Gigabit Ethernet ports

Find the best spot to set up with the Smart Signal Indicator

Three external dual band antennas with 700mW high powered amplifiers help boost WiFi range

Universal compatibility

Industry leading 2 year warranty and unlimited 24/7 technical support