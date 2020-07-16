TP-Link AC1750 Wifi Extender, PCMag Editor’s Choice, Up to 1750Mbps, Dual Band Wifi Range Extender, Internet Booster, Access Point, Extend Wifi Signal to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE450)



Experience faster, stronger Wi-Fi with the pluggable RE450 AC1750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender. Enjoy 4K HD streaming and online gaming with Wi-Fi speeds up to 1750Mbps. Connect any wired device to Wi-Fi with the available Gigabit Ethernet port. Discover the best location for set up using the Smart Signal Indicator. Beamforming technology finds and boosts Wi-Fi to every device. Frequency Range: 2.4GHz & 5GHz(11ac); Interface Available: 1 x 10/100/1000M Ethernet Port (RJ45); Protocols Supported: IEEE802.11ac IEEE 802.11n IEEE 802.11g IEEE 802.11b; System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 98SE NT 2000 XP Vista or Windows 7 8 10 Mac OS NetWare UNIX or Linux.

Extend WiFi Coverage – Boosts Internet WiFi Coverage up to 2000 Sq.ft and Connects up to 32 devices – Compatible with any Router, Gateway, Access Point ( 2.4GHz – 450Mbps / 5GHz – 1300Mbps )

Eliminate WiFi Dead Zones – Enjoy Lag-Free Connection to any type of devices, including wired devices via Gigabit Ethernet Port

Stay Connected – Expand Coverage for your Phone (Galaxy,iPhone,Android etc), Media Streaming, Gaming, Web Browsing, Alexa, Echo, Ring and more

Easy Set Up – Smart indicator light helps to install in best optimal location. Three Adjustable External antennas for superior coverage throughout the Home

RE450 is PCMag’s Editors’ Choice Winner.Operating Temperature: 0°C~30°C (32°F~86°F)

TP-Link is the World’s #1 provider of consumer Wi Fi for 7 consecutive years according to IDC Q2 2018 report

All WiFi extenders are designed to increase or improve WiFi coverage, not to directly increase speed. In some cases improving signal reliability can affect overall throughput

If you Experience any trouble during or after set up, please contact us. TP-Link offers a 2 year warranty and Free 24/7 technical Support