TP-Link | AC1200 Wifi Extender | Up to 1200Mbps | Dual Band Range Extender, Extends Internet Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE305) (Renewed)

Ideal for extending WiFi to Echo/Alexa devices, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7, iPad 4, and PlayStation 4,TP-Link Smart Plugs, TP-Link Smart Bulbs. Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)

Works with any standard router or gateway AND AC1200 standdard allows for the most ideal HD streaming & gaming experience. Operates over both the 2.4GHz band(300Mbps) and 5GHz band(867Mbps) for more stable wireless experience

Determine the best location for installation with the Intelligent Signal Indicator,Easily expand wireless coverage at a push of the Range Extender button, Set the Power Schedule for power-saving

Supports AP mode which creates a new Wireless Access point or use Fast Ethernet Port to connect a wired device;Kasa app provides easy setup, location assistance, and network overview

FREE Industry-leading 2-year warranty and unlimited 24/7 technical support; Universal Compatibility Works with any 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac router or access point