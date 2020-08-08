TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch | Ethernet Splitter | Plug and Play | Fanless | Sturdy Metal w/ Shielded Ports | Traffic Optimization | Unmanaged | Lifetime Protection (TL-SG108)



What This Product Does

TP-LINK’s TL-SG108 provides an easy way to expand your wired network. All 8 ports support Auto-MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need to worry about what type of cable to use. Featuring full duplex mode, the device can process data at a rate of up to 2000Mbps, making it an ideal choice for expanding your high performance wired network. Moreover, with innovative energy-efficient technology, the TL-SG108 can save energy up to 72%.

PLUG AND Play : Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

RELIABLE IEEE 802.3x flow Control provides reliable data transfer

TRAFFIC OPTIMIZATION : 802.1p and DSCP QoS enable smooth latency sensitive traffic such as voice and video

UP to 80 percentage power saving automatically adjusts power consumption according to the link status and cable length

Limited lifetime warranty and unlimited 24/7 technical support for free; Power Consumption : Maximum:3.97 (220V/50Hz)

8 Ports GIGABIT ETHERNET 8 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

Sturdy Metal Case: Fanless quiet Design, desktop or wall mounting Design; Operating Temperature 0 ̊C to 40 ̊C (32 ̊F to 104 ̊F); Storage Temperature: 40°C to 70°C ( 40°F to 158°F)

AUTO NEGOTIATION: Suppots Auto MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need for crossover cables