TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch (TL-SG105) – Ethernet Splitter | Plug & Play | Fanless | Sturdy Metal w/ Shielded Ports | Traffic Optimization | Unmanaged | Lifetime Protection

TP-LINK’s TL-SG105 provides an easy way to expand your wired network. All 5 ports support Auto-MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need to worry about what type of cable to use. Featuring full duplex mode, the device can process data at a rate of up to 2000Mbps, making it an ideal choice for expanding your high performance wired network. Moreover, with innovative energy-efficient technology, the TL-SG105 can save energy up to 65%.

PLUG AND PLAY : Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed.

ETHERNET SPLITTER Connectivity to your router or modem router for additional wired connections (LAPTOP, gaming console, Printer, etc).

5 Ports GIGABIT ETHERNET 5 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity.

STURDY METAL CASE: Fanless Quiet Design, DeskTop or wall mounting Design. Operating Temperature: 0 degree Celsius ~40 degree Celsius (32 degree Fahrenheit ~104 degree Fahrenheit).

Reliable IEEE 802. 3x flow Control provides reliable data transfer; Max Heat Dissipation: 8. 3 BTU/h.

TRAFFIC OPTIMIZATION 802. 1p and DSCP QoS enable smooth latency sensitive traffic such as voice and video.

UP to 84 percentage power saving automatically adjusts power consumption according to the link status and cable length.