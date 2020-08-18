TP-Link 16 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch | Desktop/ Wall-Mount | Lifetime Protection | Fanless | Sturdy Metal w/ Shielded Ports | Traffic Optimization | Unmanaged (TL-SG116)



Price: $59.99 - $49.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 07:13:13 UTC – Details)



The TP-LINK 16-port 10/100/1000Mbps desktop switch provides you an easy way to make the transition to Gigabit Ethernet. Increase the speed of your network server and backbone connections, or make Gigabit to the desktop a reality. Plug and play Design, with no configuration required, makes the product easy to use. Moreover, TL-SG116 adopts lower power consumption design. With the innovative energy-efficient technology, the TL-SG116 can save power consumption, making it an solution for your home or office network. Interface Available: 16 x 10/100/1000Mbps Ports, Auto-Negotiation Auto-MDI/MDIX; Internal Memory: 4.1Mb; Protocols Supported: IEEE 802.3i IEEE802.3u IEEE802.3ab IEEE802.3x IEEE802.1p

【One Switch Made to Expand Network】16× 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 Ports supporting Auto Negotiation and Auto MDI/MDIX

【Gigabit that Saves Energy】Latest innovative energy-efficient technology greatly expands your network capacity with much less power consumption and helps save money

【Reliable and Quiet】IEEE 802.3X flow control provides reliable data transfer and Fanless design ensures quiet operation

【Plug and Play】Easy setup with no software installation or configuration needed

【Advanced Software Features】Prioritize your traffic and guarantee high quality of video or voice data transmission with Port-based 802.1p/DSCP QoS and IGMP Snooping

【Limited Lifetime Warranty】Industry leading lifetime warranty and free 24/7 technical support