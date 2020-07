TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo Earphones in Ear Built in Mic Headset Premium Deep Bass for Sport Rose Gold

Price: $42.99 - $39.98

(as of Jul 21,2020 09:30:11 UTC – Details)



Incredible Music Experience

TOZO T6 Wireless Earbuds offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance, engineered to last longer and tested for a secure fit. With the ergonomic and in-ear design,noise reduction earcaps brings secure fit without hurting your ears, enables comfortable wearing experience.

Easy Touch Control

Features with touch control sensors, TOZO T6 Headset can largely minimize the pressure to your ears when you touch the button for various functions. Convenient Using

The earbuds are super light-weight and hassle-free listening, you could put it in your pocket and take it with you wherever you go. It is the ideal for sweating it out on sports, you could do the sports meanwhile enjoying the music.

Technical Specifications:

Audio Codec:HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Waterproof: IPX8

Charging Port: USB /Wireless Charging

Bluetooth Version:5.0

What’ s in the Box:

1 Pair of Wireless Earbuds

1 x USB Cable

1 x Charging Case

8 x Ear Caps (two are equipped on the earbuds)

1 x Quick Start Guide

1 x Product Manual

[Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality] – TOZO T6 Offers a Truly Natural, Authentic Sound and Powerful Bass Performance with 6mm Large Size Speaker Driver.

[One step pairing] – pick up 2 headsets from charging box They will connect each other automatically, then only one step easily enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

[IPX8 waterproof] – earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym or singing in the rain. Even Wash the earbuds and base.

[Charge on-the-go] – TOZO T6 wireless earbuds can last for over 6 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 24 extra hours in the compact charging case. Charging case even support wireless charging. Committed to providing more flexible and convenient charging methods with no strings attached.