TOZO T12 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones with Touch Control and Wireless Charging Case Digital Intelligence LED Display IPX8 Waterproof Earphones Built-in Mic Headset Deep Bass for Sport Black



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 23:02:15 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Ergonomical Design

Use the ergonomically designed with gel-flexible silicone earcaps to ensure your In-Ear Headphones fit comfortably to the ears,holding wireless Bluetooth headphones in place even during active movements.

The Most Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound.

Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

Hi-FI Stereo Sound Quality

TOZO T12 Offers a Truly Natural, Authentic Sound and Powerful Bass Performance with 10mm Large Size Speaker Driver- the drive area is 2.77 times than the normal drive area.

Touch Control

T12 headphones are touch controlled rather than button operated. It is more convenient than other button control earbuds.Features with touch control sensors, TOZO T12 Headset can largely minimize the pressure to your ears when you touch the button for various functions.

Both Earbuds and Charging Case are IPX8 Waterproof Protection

IPX8 Waterproof Nano-coating efficiently protects the earbuds and charging case from sweat or water, perfect for running,skiing, etc. (not for swimming)

Charging Case Supports Wireless Charging

The case which is compatible with wireless charger (Not included) offers you a more convenient charging method and get you rid of wire.

【Touch Contro&Smart LED Digital Display】 Features with touch control sensors, TOZO T12 Headset can largely minimize the pressure to your ears when you touch the button for various functions. In Wireless Charging case, the smart LED digital screen can check battery consumption display anytime.

【Comfortable Wearing, Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality】TOZO T12 wireless earbuds are designed of curved in-ear by silicone earhooks, holding wireless Bluetooth headphones in place even during active movements.TOZO T12 Offers a Truly Natural, Authentic Sound and Powerful Bass Performance with 10mm Large Size Speaker Driver- the drive area is 2.77 times than the normal drive area.

【IPX8 waterproof】 Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym . Even Wash the earbuds and base.

【Charge on the go】TOZO T12 wireless earbuds can last for over 5 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 18 extra hours in the compact charging case. Providing convenient charging way with no strings attached.When the charging case is placed on the wireless charger for charging, the motor will vibrate to remind that it is charging.