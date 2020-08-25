Toyota stars get clearance for Motegi

Kamui Kobayashi, Kazuki Nakajima and Kenta Yamashita had actually been anticipated to miss out on the very first race of the postponed 2020 season after contending in the Spa WEC round, as they did not have time to serve Japan’s obligatory 14-day quarantine after returning from Belgium.

However, series organiser JRP revealed on Tuesday that the trio had all went back to Japan and checked unfavorable for COVID-19 – which they have actually now been given authorization to participate in the Motegi race for their particular groups under specific conditions.

Kobayashi (KCMG), Nakajima (TOM’S) and Yamashita (Kondo Racing) will be anticipated to follow rigid social distancing guidelines when with their groups, while they will not participate in any conferences or interview, nor will they participate in post-race events.

It indicates just 3 chauffeurs – Juri Vips, Sergio Sette Camara and Charles Milesi – will be missing from Motegi of the 20 chauffeurs that were registered for the complete season.

Drago Corse chauffeur Tatiana Calderon was the only one of the 4 foreign-based global chauffeurs that had the ability to protect passage to Japan in time for the Motegi race.

While Team Mugen called its SUPER GT chauffeur Ukyo Sasahara as Vips’ replacement for Motegi recently, B-Max Racing/Motopark has yet to validate its strategies for the weekend.

