Toyota prepares to give low-downforce aero Spa debut

The Japanese producer’s set of TS050 Hybrids will have a makeover this weekend as the WEC resumes following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown, having actually run in high-downforce setup for the very first 5 rounds of the 2019/20 season.

Toyota trialled its low-downforce aero in a personal test at Paul Ricard last month as it bids for a 3rd successive success at Le Mans to choose its 2018 and ’19 victories.

Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi enter into the Spa weekend with a benefit of 5 points at the head of the WEC standings in the # 7 Toyota, looking for a 3rd win of the season.

“Our # 7 team has actually been so strong at Spa over the last couple of years however we have actually never ever handled to win the race due to elements beyond our control,” said Conway. “So in addition to Le Mans, this is a race I actually desire to win and we will give it our all.

“It’s a crucial race too for our Le Mans preparations so we require to construct on the work done at Paul Ricard by getting the most out of our low-downforce plan.”

Sebastien Buemi will be missing from the line-up of the # 8 Toyota for Thursday afternoon’s very first totally free session as he takes part in the last round of the Formula E season in Berlin, however will rejoin colleagues Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley on Friday.

