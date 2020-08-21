Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed to 2023

The Japanese marque deals with being the only significant gamer in the leading department when the brand-new Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) guidelines change LMP1 in the WEC next year, dealing with opposition just from privateer clothing Glickenhaus and ByKolles.

With LMDh at first arranged to be presented in 2022, it had actually been hoped Toyota would just have to go another season prior to it might deal with producer opposition as soon as again with an increase of brand-new arrivals making the most of the less expensive guidelines.

But the start of the international coronavirus pandemic and the resultant recession has actually led to ideas that LMDh might not lastly begin stream till 2023, with IMSA manager John Doonan firmly insisting that the choice will be led by the producers.

No producer has actually yet dedicated to developing an automobile to the guidelines, although Porsche has actually openly mentioned its interest and has actually commissioned an official research study into doing so.

Asked about the scenario, Toyota LMP1 group director Rob Leupen was philosophical about the possibility of LMDh’s arrival being delayed by another year.

“It’s a bigger part of this regulation, it keeps getting delayed and delayed,” Leupen informedMotorsport com. “We began talking [about the rules] in 2018 and now we remain in 2020. We’re going to race in 2021 with LMDh can be found in 2022 or ’23.