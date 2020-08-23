Towson University moves to remote learning after 55 people test positive for coronavirus

Among all tests taken control of the previous 2 weeks, Towson’s positivity rate is 1.63%, the university stated.
Towson needs an unfavorable test for all trainees, professors, personnel and agreement employees prior to coming to school. None of the 55 people who checked positive are presently on school, the university stated.
Given the positive tests, the university moved all classes online through August 30 and canceled in-person activities on school for the week. Move- in for domestic trainees is momentarily suspended beginning Monday, the university stated.
“The temporary move to fully remote learning is critical for the continued health and safety of our community, which remains TU’s top priority. These actions are being taken out of caution and concern for all students, faculty and staff,” the university stated.