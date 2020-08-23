Towson University moves to remote learning after 55 people test positive for coronavirus

Of 627 tests performed in between Wednesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 20, 55 returned positive on Saturday, Towson said That relates to a 8.8% positivity rate , above the typically suggested standard of 5% or lower.

Among all tests taken control of the previous 2 weeks, Towson’s positivity rate is 1.63%, the university stated.

Towson needs an unfavorable test for all trainees, professors, personnel and agreement employees prior to coming to school. None of the 55 people who checked positive are presently on school, the university stated.

(*55 *)