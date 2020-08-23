Towson University moves to remote learning after 55 people test positive for coronavirus

Of 627 tests performed in between Wednesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 20, 55 returned positive on Saturday,Towson said That relates to a 8.8% positivity rate, above the typically suggested standard of 5% or lower.

Among all tests taken control of the previous 2 weeks, Towson’s positivity rate is 1.63%, the university stated.

Towson needs an unfavorable test for all trainees, professors, personnel and agreement employees prior to coming to school. None of the 55 people who checked positive are presently on school, the university stated.

Given the positive tests, the university moved all classes online through August 30 and canceled in-person activities on school for the week. Move- in for domestic trainees is momentarily suspended beginning Monday, the university stated.

“The temporary move to fully remote learning is critical for the continued health and safety of our community, which remains TU’s top priority. These actions are being taken out of caution and concern for all students, faculty and staff,” the university stated.

Towson is among a variety of institution of higher learning throughout the nation that have actually seen considerable variety of coronavirus cases given that resuming their schools for the fall term. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Notre Dame, North Carolina State University are simply a few of the schools, extending a minimum of 19 states, that have actually seen comparable break outs.
