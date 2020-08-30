Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

McLaughlin and Waters were inseparable for much of the 39-lap race, the latter looking the faster of the 2 sometimes, however not able to discover a method past.

Waters briefly hung back to 3rd at the start, out-gunned by a quick-launching Nick Percat into Turn 2. The Monster Ford charged pull back the within Percat at the exact same corner a lap later on, however, and rapidly approached searching down the leader.

The space in between McLaughlin and Waters spent time the 1sts mark for the majority of the stint, easing to 1.2 s right prior to the Tickford motorist took his obligatory service on Lap 16.

McLaughlin did the same a lap later on, handling 3 tires to Waters’ 4 and emerging with about the exact same lead he had actually taken into the stop.

It remained in the very first half of the 2nd stint that Waters looked especially fast, parking under McLaughlin’s rear wing and even meaning a relocation at Turn 2 on a variety of celebrations.

But McLaughlin was perfect in his defence, Waters ultimately canceling his attack and letting the lead blow out to 4.1 s at the surface.

“It was an awesome battle with Cam, he was fast,” statedMcLaughlin “We’ve got a little bit of work to do, but I’m really happy. To get a win on a tough weekend is a great thing.”

Waters included: “I offered Scotty definitely whatever I had then, however I could not get him to make a.