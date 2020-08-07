Townsville Supercars double-header made official

As extensively anticipated a 2nd Reid Park round will be held a week after the very first, which suggests racing in Far North Queensland on the August 29-30 and September 5-6 weekends.

Both occasions will be staged over 3 races, an initially in Townsville given that 2014, nevertheless tyre allowances are yet to be figured out.

There will not be any shows, however there will be assistance classifications. The initially of the 2 legs will include the North Queensland SuperSprint class, targeted at regional rivals, and an exhibit class referred to as ‘Townsville Tin Tops’ for Carrera Cup cars and trucks, Sports Sedans, MARC cars and trucks, Super3 cars and trucks and more.

For the 2nd weekend the popular Hyundai Excel series will sign up with Supercars on the costs.

Ten thousand fans will be allowed each day at both occasions, nevertheless tickets need to be pre-purchased, with gate sales prohibited.

There will be live free-to-air TELEVISION protection of the very first leg on Network 10, with live protection of the 2nd leg limited to Fox Sports and Kayo.

“We’d like to thank the Queensland Government and Townsville City Council for supporting this concept which allows Supercars to race at one of our favourite circuits on back-to-back weekends,” stated Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Two weeks of racing in Townsville permits us to increase direct exposure and competitors throughout the crucial northern leg of this year’s …