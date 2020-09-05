Townsville Supercars: Courtney tops opening practice

The Tickford Ford motorist was finest of the green tire runners at the back end of the session, a 1m12.629 s rising him to the leading right at the chequered flag.

The margins were tight, however, with the leading 4 separated by less than a tenth and 22 of the 24 motorists within a 2nd.

Van Gisbergen ended up simply 0.05 s behind Courtney with a late quali sim of his own, although he did require 2 bites at the cherry. He had actually gone purple in Sector 1 a lap previously, however ran broad at Turn 6.

Bryce Fullwood was 3rd quickest from Scott Pye, while Chaz Mostert, who had actually been on leading because the 10-minute mark, slipped back to 5th as more motorists changed to greens.

Andre Heimgartner, Anton De Pasquale, Todd Hazelwood, Scott McLaughlin and Nick Percat completed the Top 10.

David Reynolds invested half of the session stuck in the garage thanks to a misfire, ultimately corrected with a coil pack modification. He right away delved into the leading 5 as soon as on track, however slipped back to 11th after not running greens at the end.

Jamie Whincup didn’t run a brand-new tire either and wound up 18th quickest.