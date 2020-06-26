Townsville in Queensland seen job advertising almost double as coronavirus restrictions ease

An Australian city has seen job advertising almost double in a positive sign that the economy is back on course as organizations begin to reopen following months of lockdown.

The job market in Townsville, Queensland is returning to normal as coronavirus restrictions ease, with job ads almost double what they were in April.

With unemployment sitting at 7.5 per cent, the town has 624 available jobs with another 200 positions available within 50km.

However, recruitment boss Clayton Cook from TP Human Capital warns there is a long distance to go before the economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

‘The indications from (employment website) SEEK and from what we are experiencing are that some activity is needs to return to the labour market as organizations prepare for a recovery,’ Mr Cook told the Townsville Bulletin.

‘These are positive signs. We aren’t back to pre-COVID levels yet but we’re trending in the right direction.’

There are currently 171 job vacancies in the trades and services sector, followed by 147 in healthcare and medicare, and 95 positions in manufacturing, transport and logistics.

The community service and development industry has advertised 82 positions in Townsville, 65 in hospitality in tourism, and 64 vacancies for education and training.

Mr Cook said the positions likely have been advertised as employees remain on Jobseeker rather than come back to work.

‘If JobSeeker is significantly more than what you were earning beforehand, the attraction of time for work for some individuals won’t be as high,’ he explained.

‘At the end of the day, those individuals are letting down their employer.’

New figures show close to one million jobs were lost between mid-March, before the shutdowns, and the conclusion of May.

The number of payroll jobs plunged by 7.5 % or about 980,000 in 11 weeks, the Australian Bureau of Statistics unveiled on June 9.

Inner-city regions of Sydney and Melbourne had suffered a straight steeper 10.6 % plunge throughout the same time frame.

Nationally, the number of individuals with a job has fallen from 13million to 12million in a bit more than 8 weeks.

The unemployment level surged from 5.2 % in March to a five-year high of 6.2 per cent in April as the closure of non-essential hospitality businesses caused 600,000 Australians to either carry on the dole or stop trying looking for new work.

The rate would have been higher or even for the numbers on the temporary JobKeeper wage subsidies program which will end in September.

The unemployment figures for June won’t be released until July 16.