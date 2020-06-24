TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s ex boyfriend’s brother is stabbed to death at petrol station

The brother of TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend has been stabbed to death following a car chase.

Stephen Morrisson, 30, was fatally wounded at a petrol station in Epping, Essex, at 8pm yesterday evening after a two-car chase.

Stephen was rushed to hospital where he later died. His attackers fled the scene before the authorities arrived, reports The Sun.

Essex police launched a murder investigation into his death yesterday evening, calling proper with information to come forward. No arrests have now been made.

A witness of the attack told The Sun: ‘From what I possibly could make out it looked like there had been a fight between two a lot of people two cars and sadly it’s light emitting diode to somebody dying.’

Stephen was the younger brother of Joey Morrisson, 34, who The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren, 33, began a turbulent relationship with while that he was serving a jail sentence in 2016.

Today Joey shared a heartfelt tribute to his brother on Instagram, and also a picture of the pair.

It read: ‘Rest in peace my brother my friend my twin Stevo I’m gonna miss you bro. No words can explain this pain. I’m thankful for everything you done for me and our family.

Lauren met Joey (pictured together), who was serving a 16-year sentence for possession of a firearm, kidnap, blackmail and actual bodily harm, through her sister

‘We ain’t no angels nevertheless, you didn’t deserve to head out like that and i’m thankful I got to bump in to you on Father’s Day and cuddle you and tell you I enjoy you & say good bye.’

Essex police said in a statement: ‘A murder investigation has been launched after a man has died having been found seriously injured on Epping Road in Epping, shortly before 8pm tonite, Tuesday 23 June.

‘Officers and paramedics responded to the report and a man, who we believe was aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital using what was thought to be described as a stab wound.

‘Sadly, despite the efforts of medical staff, the person died.’

Stephen had also spent time behind bars in 2012, when he was jailed adhering to a burglary where a live-in gardener at an Essex cannabis factory died after falling through a roof, reports The Sun.

The Shell petrol station on Wake Arms Roundabout, in Epping, Essex, where Stephen Morrisson was stabbed to death on Tuesday evening

Debris is seen on the forecourt of the petrol station from the incident as a forensic team investigates. Wednesday June 24

The Wakes Arms roundabout in Epping, along with the approaching roads have now been closed and therefore are expected to remain closed for some time

Forensic markers are placed on the garage forecourt, as a murder investigation in to Stephen Morrisson’s death continues

A water bottle and discarded medical equipment appears to have now been left by the incident

Lauren met Joey, who was serving a 16-year sentence for possession of a firearm, kidnap, blackmail and actual bodily harm, through her sister.

She was devastated when their two year romance came to an abrupt end fleetingly before his release date in 2018, amid claims he sent a slew of x-rated snaps to other women from his prison cell in HMP Highpoint South.

The former TOWIE star admitted she regretted their time together, especially because it did not ‘look good’ on her behalf to take a relationship with somebody behind bars.

Previously speaking of the ill-fated romance in her column for new! magazine, she said: ‘I regret giving two and a half years of my entire life to a person who was in jail limited to him to come out rather than be what I thought.

‘I thought we were going to get a house, get married and have young ones. I regret the time I’ve wasted.’

Lauren had spent time with Joey’s family, including Stephen, while he was in prison and even appeared in a music video of his, Crowbar In My Bag.

In an update this evening Essex Police said: ‘The Wakes Arms roundabout remains closed in all directions as enquiries keep on into the death of a person found there last night.

‘Epping New Road is closed in both guidelines while Woodridden Hill is closed at the junction with High Beech.

‘We are expecting the road closures to stay in place through rush hour and well into tonite.’

A cordon remains in place across the Shell petrol station in Epping where in actuality the life-ending violence took place.

Essex police have asked anyone with details about the incident to contact the major crime team on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or email [email protected]