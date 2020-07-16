Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Food Cover With Easy Grip Handle, Dishwasher-Safe, BPA-Free Silicone & Plastic, 10.5″ Round, Red



Minimize microwave messes with Tovolo’s collapsible microwave food cover. Its pop-up design allows you to cover dishes up to 3″ Tall to eliminate messy splatters then collapse it to a slim 0. 75″ For easy storage. The vented cover contains splatters without trapping steam, which eliminates both messes and troublesome condensation. The airflow encourages even heating for a perfectly cooked meal. With the help of the easy grip handle, You can remove the cover from your food quickly. Sturdy plastic and silicone are BPA-free, food-safe, and dishwasher-safe. At Tovolo, we believe time spent cooking should be fun! We strive to improve our customers’ relationship with cooking by designing products that deliver trustworthy performance and genuine enjoyment. We strive to be the leader in kitchen tool innovation while bringing smiles to our customers. Our tools make home chefs feel confident and happy in the kitchen. With our tools, we hope you bake cookies for your neighbor. Teach your child your Grandmother’s secret recipe. Surprise your coworkers with a treat. Share the joy of cooking and eating brings us all together.

Perforated lids: The lid protects your microwave from splatters and spots. The BPA-free plastic and silicone topper covers food to encourage even cooking and to keep food inside for a cleaner microwave. Small holes in the top of the lid allow steam to escape, encouraging airflow to prevent condensation buildup. Lid is dishwasher safe.

Easy storage: collapsible cover pops up to 3″ To cover tall dishes, piles of food, and shallow bowls. The cover collapses to 0. 75″ For easy storage. Cover can also be used flat to cover large bowls to prevent splattering for a cleaner microwave.

Heat resistant: BPA-free plastic and silicone for a heat-resistant, food-safe cover. Won’t melt in the microwave or dishwasher.

Easy grip handle: Handle on pop-up lid makes it easy to grab while in the microwave or put on top of dishes. The ergonomic handle fits easily in most hands for quick on-and-off action. Doesn’t stick out to maintain slim profile.

Dimensions: 10. 5″ L x 10. 5″ W x 3″ H; when collapsed, 0. 75″ H. Interior of round is 10″ Diameter. Fits over most plates and bowls. Dishwasher safe.

Included Components: Microwave Cover