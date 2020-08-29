Tour’s COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on race day one By Reuters

©Reuters La Course by Tour de France



NICE, France (Reuters) – French health authorities have actually presented more stringent guidelines for exemptions from the Tour de France in case of coronavirus cases, hours prior to the race is because of begin.

The federal government’s interministerial crisis committee has actually ruled that a group needs to be taken out if 2 or more of its members test favorable within 7 days, race organisers stated on Saturday.

Until now this year’s race, which gets under method in Nice on Saturday, was running under International Cycling Union (UCI) standards for groups to be left out if 2 or more riders were to evaluate favorable over the very same duration.

The brand-new guidelines from the committee, which overthrows the UCI, cover assistance personnel along with riders, organisers informed Reuters.

Tour groups consist of 8 riders and an optimum of 22 assistance personnel.

Organisers nevertheless stated that the Lotto Soudal group, which saw 2 team member test COVID-positive on Thursday, stayed in the race since the more stringent step did not work up until Saturday.

Organisers have actually confessed there is a danger of the race not reaching Paris as varieties of coronavirus cases have actually been increasing gradually in France because the start of the August.