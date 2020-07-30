Tourist had part of his arm ripped off by a LION

A couple who were assaulted by a lion who sneaked into their camping tent while they were on a high-end safari are taking legal action against the British business that arranged their vacation.

The snarling monster ripped part of Patrick Fourgeaud’s left arm off throughout the scary mauling in the Ruaha National Park, in Tanzania.

His better half, Brigitte Fourgeaud, 63, stated: ‘I will always remember that minute when I awakened to see the lion there.

‘ I believed we were both going to pass away. The attack will stick with me for the rest of my life.’

British couple Patrick and Brigitte Fourgeaud, imagined above, were on a high-end safari in Tanzania when Patrick had part of his arm ripped off by a lion

The couple, who are French, believed they were entirely safe in their mesh camping tent throughout the vacation in August 2015.

But as they settled for the night in the Kichaka Ruaha Camp, they realised of the lion smelling Mrs Fourgeaud’s back.

Then it caught Mr Fourgeaud, 64, who was savaged by the lion prior to it was lastly afraid off.

‘Nothing will alter what we have actually been through, however we both think that more might have been done to avoid what occurred,’ stated MrsFourgeaud ‘We both wish to make sure that this does not take place to other holidaymakers once again.’

The Fourgeauds are now taking legal action against Africa Travel Resource, who are based in Dorking, Sussex, and explain themselves as ‘The world’s leading custom-made safari business.’

The business has actually rejected any duty for the injuries suffered by Mr Fourgeaud, or the mental distress that the couple, from Mont-Saxonnex, in the French Alps, both continue to suffer.

Leane Shanks, of Irwin Mitchell, the law practice representing the Fourgeauds, stated: ‘Four years on from this dreadful attack, Patrick and Brigitte are still attempting to come to terms with the experience they dealt with that night.

‘Having constantly been enthusiastic about seeing animals in the wild, and having actually been on numerous safaris in Africa in the past, they had reserved this vacation to a location of Africa that they especially liked.

‘Tour operators and vacation companies have a task of care to make sure the security of clients, and in this case our company believe this did not take place.

‘Patrick and Brigitte think that no-one was keeping a consistent watch throughout the night over the camp while they were oversleeping their camping tents.

‘In addition, they were offered no sufficient guidance by their guide on the specific threats that night of outdoor camping because place.

‘This is impressive when the camping tents were established at a place which we comprehend was understood to be often visited by lions and other wild animals in the evening.’