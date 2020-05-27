Tourist board announces bold new plan to draw visitors to Japan after the coronavirus pandemic

A bold new plan will subsidise journeys to Japan in a bid to see vacationer return after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Government has introduced an $18.2 billion marketing campaign that may offset journey prices for visitors.

The head of the Japan Tourism Agency, Hiroshi Tabata, stated the plan hopes to entice vacationers by subsidising half of their journey bills, News.com.au reported.

A bold new plan by the Japanese authorities will subsidise travelling prices for visitors in a bid to see vacationers return after the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured: Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo

The $18.2 billion marketing campaign hopes to entice vacationer by subsidising half of their journey bills

Further particulars are but to be revealed however the authorities has stated the program could possibly be in place as early as July.

Travel bans to Japan stay in place and The Australian Government has not introduced when restrictions on worldwide journey will likely be lifted.

The announcement adopted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifting the state of emergency throughout all areas of Japan together with in Tokyo.

The lockdown noticed residents requested to earn a living from home, colleges closed and non-essential companies shut down.

The measures relied on voluntary compliance and noticed virtually no penalties enforced if individuals didn’t adhere to Mr Abe’s requests.

Japan’s inhabitants of 126 million confronted 16,433 infections and 784 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Abe stated the lifting of the state of emergency didn’t imply the pandemic was over however mirrored Japan’s success in battling COVID-19.

The Japanese Government stated the program could possibly be in place as early as July. Pictured: Kyoto

The Italian island of Sicily introduced the same program final month to encourage visitors to return after the pandemic.

Subsidies will embrace half the value of a airplane ticket, in addition to an evening at a resort and attraction entry charges.

The Italian Government will reportedly cowl the value of 1 night time in a resort for each three nights stayed.

The scheme will likely be funded by €50 million ($84.6 million) and be accessible on Sicily’s tourism web site.

Sicily’s tourism losses from March and April reached €1 billion ($1.6 billion).