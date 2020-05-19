Tourism bosses call for extra bank holiday to help industry recover lost trade from coronavirus

A brand new bank holiday in October may help revive Britain’s tourism industry from the massive loss suffered in the course of the coronavirus disaster, a prime tourism chief has in the present day steered.

Patricia Yates, who heads tourism board Visit Britain, says an extra bank holiday this yr would help the industry recover from the £37billion of lost trade suffered because the outbreak of Covid-19.

The vacationer board says a further bank holiday, or transferring the later May bank holiday to October half time period would ‘stimulate demand when it’s attainable to journey’.

The nation has already spent three bank holiday days in lockdown, together with the 2 Easter bank holiday dates and the early May bank holiday, which was moved to May eight this yr to mark VE Day.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson mentioned his workplace would think about the thought however warned that extra bank holidays ‘do include financial prices’.

But the plans have come beneath hearth, with some dismissing the necessity for an extra bank holiday, with thousands and thousands of Britons already having been furloughed and away from work for virtually two months following the coronavirus outbreak.

Critics embody Labour peer, Lord Andrew Adonis, who mentioned on Twitter: ‘Why do we wish one other bank holiday this yr?

‘Too little inactivity is not this yr’s downside.’

The proposals have been mentioned in the present day on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Select Committee, by Ms Yates, who’s the appearing chief government officer at Visit Britain.

She advised the committee: ‘The concept that we may probably have a bank holiday in October, as a result of the industry has lost the good thing about the 2 foremost bank holidays, I feel that is an concept that’s being thought of.

‘So have an October bank holiday round half time period, as a result of what we’re going to want to do is not only generate folks in July and August, however actually prolong the season this yr for the home market.

Ms Yates additionally advised the committee that billions was seemingly to be lost within the tourism sector on account of the coronavirus pandemic, each from worldwide and home holidaymakers.

She mentioned: ‘Every time we do the modelling the figures worsen. So for inbound, I imply we have been wanting at first of this yr at about £26.6 billion coming from inbound tourism, we reckon a £15 billion drop on that.

‘And for home, an industry that is usually value about £80 billion, a £22 billion drop on that.

‘And that is really earlier than we have factored within the quarantine as a result of we do not clearly fairly know what the measures are going to appear like.’

She mentioned whereas it will be the hope that home tourism this summer season may decide up the slack and help alleviate a few of the losses from the worldwide sector, a ‘insecurity’ amongst folks round travelling is a priority.

She mentioned: ‘You’ve received a collapse of the provision industry in addition to collapse of demand and actually to get British tourism up and operating this summer season, and the summer season is vastly vital, you are going to want that home viewers. I feel the worrying factor we see is the insecurity within the British public about travelling.’