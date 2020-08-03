Toure identifies weakness in ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool defender Van Dijk

The previous Reds centre back thinks the present star has nearly whatever to his video game, however has actually described a minimum of one method to put him in problem

Virgil van Dijk has actually shown himself to be “unbelievable” in nearly every element considering that signing up with Liverpool, however previous Reds defender Kolo Toure believes forwards can trigger him more issues by performing at him in individually circumstances.

Netherlands worldwide Van Dijk signed up with Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a reported ₤75 million ($98 m), at the time a world-record cost for a defender.

His finalizing assisted change Liverpool from top-four competitors into a group that challenges for titles, as the Reds were just directly beaten to the 2018-19 Premier League title while likewise winning the Champions League.

Van Dijk’s impact revealed no indication of abating this term as Liverpool won a very first league title in 30 years, while his efficiencies continue to impress.

Toure, a previous Liverpool and Celtic defender like Van Dijk, is an admirer of the centre-back however feels forwards may have a little bit more fortune versus him if they are braver.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” Toure informed Stats PerformNews “He’s a leading gamer. He’s got speed, height, he can leap. He’s got method. He can change the video game with his long passes. He has actually got whatever.

” I have not …