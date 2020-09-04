Tour springs into life as Pogacar loses time and Van Aert secures double By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Tour de France



By Julien Pretot

LAVAUR, France (Reuters) – The Tour de France burst into life when a quick start and crosswinds blew the peloton apart in the seventh phase, leaving dark horse Tadej Pogacar with a lot catching-up to do ahead of the Pyrenees on Saturday.

Friday’s 168-km trip from Millau was controlled by Belgian Wout van Aert, who won his 2nd Tour phase this year, after a ruthless start by Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe group and crosswinds had actually divided the pack.

An abrupt velocity by champ Egan Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers group divided the leading pack once again with Slovenian Pogacar, among the most fancied underdogs of the race, discovering himself caught behind and losing 1:21 on the line.

The 21-year-old UAE Emirates rider is now anticipated to be on the attack in the Pyrenees this weekend.

Briton Adam Yates, in addition to Primoz Roglic, Bernal and Pinot, was on the best side of the break and maintained the total leader’s yellow jersey.

He now leads Roglic by 3 seconds and France’s Guillaume Martin by 9.

After a number of very peaceful days, the peloton was tossed into a tumbler when Bora-Hansgrohe’s attack on the very first climb left the majority of the sprinters behind.

