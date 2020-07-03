Tour of Britain heading to Isle of Wight in 2022 | Cycling News





Bradley Wiggins won the 2013 Tour of Britain as an ingredient of Team Sky

The Tour of Britain will head to the Isle of Wight in 2022, with a deal to be

signed on Saturday.

It would be the first time the race has visited the island, which includes previously hosted the likes of the Isle of Wight Classic in 1985 and the Tour Series in 2015.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the Tour this year, so next September’s race will stick to the in the offing 2020 route between Penzance and Aberdeen.

But organisers already are looking ahead, having previously confirmed Aberdeenshire will also host the opening stage of the 2022 edition.

Hugh Roberts, managing director of Tour organisers Sweetspot, said: “The fact that despite this summer’s events we are working ahead with partners and planning the routes for 2021, 2022 and beyond shows that despite adversity, the Tour of Britain will continue to flourish.”

Sir Bradley Wiggins won the race with Team Sky in 2013, while Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel may also be former winners of the eight-day event.