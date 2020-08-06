Tour de Pologne: Fabio Jakobsen put in medically-induced coma after crash | Cycling News





Fabio Jakobsen crashed at the goal on phase among the Tour de Pologne

Dutch bicyclist Fabio Jakobsen has actually been put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the goal on phase among the Tour de Pologne following a crash with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, the nation’s state managed news firm PAP reported on Wednesday.

Jakobsen, who flights for the Deceuninck-Quick Step group, was scrambling for position with Groenewegen in the last metres, however the set came together and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers and hit a race authorities.

Jakobsen was airlifted to a medical facility in major condition and was put into a caused coma, the Tour de Pologne press workplace stated. The race …