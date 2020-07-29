Tour de France moved to avoid Tokyo Olympics clash | Cycling News





Egan Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France as the 2020 edition looks set to be moved

The start of next year’s Tour de France has actually been advanced by a week to avoid encountering the males’s roadway race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has actually verified the 2021 Tour will start on June 26 and end on July 18 – 6 days prior to the start of the Mount Fuji roadway race at the video games.

The Tour was initially set up to start on July 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark however due to the 2020 Tokyo Games being delayed for a year due to coronavirus pandemic, the cycling calendar has actually been altered.

“With the Tokyo Olympic Games being held from July 23 to Aug. 8 2021, the dates of several events have been adapted,” the UCI stated in a declaration revealing its calendar for the season.

“It is of note that to avoid an overlapping of the Olympic road cycling races (July 24, 25 and 28) with the Tour de France (initially envisaged for July 2-25), the French stage race will finish on July 18, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics.”

The UCI likewise stated the Tour of California and the RideLondon-Surrey Classic would not belong of its brand-new calendar, which includes 35 occasions.