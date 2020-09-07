Tour Championship: Three players looking to catch Dustin Johnson | Golf News

By
Jasyson
-

Xander Schauffle and Justin Thomas start on 14 under and five back from Dustin Johnson; world No 2 Jon Rahm sits six behind

Last Updated: 07/09/20 1:11am










1:28

Jon Rahm reflects on his third-round 66 at the Tour Championship and assesses his chances of catching Dustin Johnson.

Jon Rahm reflects on his third-round 66 at the Tour Championship and assesses his chances of catching Dustin Johnson.

Jon Rahm…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 23

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR