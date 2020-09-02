Tour Championship: Tee times for the opening round at East Lake | Golf News





Rory McIlroy is wanting to end up being the initially back-to-back FedExCup champ

Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship, the last occasion of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.

U.S.A. unless mentioned, all times BST

1700 Billy Horschel, Cameron Champ

1710 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1720 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1730 Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer

1740 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Kevin Kisner

1750 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)