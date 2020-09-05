Tour Championship: Pairings and starting times for the second round at East Lake | Golf News

Last Updated: 05/09/20 1:39 am
Pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake inAtlanta Watch survive on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm.
Players U.S.A. unless specified – all times BST:
1645 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
1655 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1705 Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel
1715 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1725 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Patrick Reed
1735 Cameron Smith (Aus), Kevin Na
1745 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
1755 Hideki …