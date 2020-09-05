Tour Championship: Pairings and starting times for the second round at East Lake | Golf News







Pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake inAtlanta Watch survive on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm.

Players U.S.A. unless specified – all times BST:

1645 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

1655 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

1705 Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel

1715 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1725 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Patrick Reed

1735 Cameron Smith (Aus), Kevin Na

1745 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

Get the finest costs and book a round at among 1,700 courses throughout the UK & & Ireland

1755 Hideki …