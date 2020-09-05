Tour Championship: Jon Rahm happy to catch Dustin Johnson despite poor driving | Golf News





Jon Rahm pulled level with Dustin Johnson after a 65

Jon Rahm is determined to “steal” another big tournament away from Dustin Johnson after pulling level with the FedExCup leader on day one of the Tour Championship.

Rahm is still revelling in his thrilling play-off victory over Johnson at last week’s BMW Championship, where he holed an astonishing 66-foot putt for the winning birdie on the first extra hole, and his confidence was evident in an opening 65 at East Lake which was two strokes better than his rival.

Rahm admitted he needs to improve his driving accuracy

