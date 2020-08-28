Tough times to continue for Chinese firms in the US

The Democratic and Republican National Conventions are normally a chance for US citizens to get a sense of what their next president’s domestic policies may appear like.

But this year they likewise supplied a crucial insight for China Inc as it browses its rocky relationship withthe US

Several sources at Chinese tech firms have actually informed me that a Joe Biden presidency would be more attractive than another 4 more years of President Trump – which would be viewed as “unpredictable.”

And while they believe a Biden administration would still be difficult on China – it would be based more on factor, and reality – instead of rhetoric and politicking.

One thing is clear though: business on the mainland think that whoever is in the White House – the tough position on China is here to stay.

Here are 3 things that are fretting Chinese business the most about the next US administration – and what they’re doing to secure themselves:

Decoupling

This word gets utilized a lot nowadays – you hear President Trump and his administration speak about it in tweets and in press declarations aboutChina

Decoupling generally suggests …