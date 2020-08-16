‘Tough love’ and mediation help secure Formula One dominance

Who could think of Mercedes without Toto Wolff? The Austrian has actually led the Formula One racing group to such dominance that protecting this year’s contractors’ champion would suffice to surpass Ferrari’s record for successive titles.

Not even the strangest F1 season in memory– an outcome of coronavirus– would weaken the significance of extending the Silver Arrows’ six-year winning streak. The accomplishment would be sweeter still if star motorist Lewis Hamilton can protect his title to match the record 7 titles won by Michael Schumacher.

“Other team leaders spend 50 per cent of the time worrying about the balance sheet, Toto spends 100 per cent of his time on racing,” states one competitor. “That said, it’s not easy even with that to win six in a row.”

While F1 has a hard time to get rid of allegations that Mercedes’ grip on the podium produces an uninteresting phenomenon, German carmaker Daimler, which manages the group through a bulk shareholding, can now stress less about any sticking around impression that its cars are for cab driver and older guys.

Much of that is down to a peerless efficiency on the track, which assisted to drive profits at the F1 group to ₤ 338m in 2018 from ₤ 115m in 2012.

Not that the Mercedes group principal, president and part-owner is all set to accept …