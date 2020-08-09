Tough anti-virus measures ‘not possible’ – Middle East Monitor

The Iranian president stated on Sunday that the application of tough measures in the nation to stem the spread of coronavirus was “not possible.”, Anadolu reports.

Speaking throughout a conference of Iran’s anti-coronavirus job force in Tehran, Hassan Rouhani went with a “moderate path” in between an overall lockdown and ending limitations completely.

He stated the application of tough measures versus the pandemic in Iran “leads to depression and anxiety in the society.”

The Iranian leader cautioned that the circumstance can turn “dangerous” if health procedures are not observed, including that punitive measures would be taken versus defaulters.

The chart of brand-new infection cases and deaths in Iran has actually seen a minor down tilt in current days, with day-to-day deaths moving down the 200- mark after numerous weeks.

On Sunday, Health Ministry representative Sima Sadat Lari revealed 2,020 brand-new infection infections and 163 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 326,712 cases and 18,427 deaths.

Rouhani, nevertheless, cautioned that the pandemic is most likely to remain around for another 6 month or up until the time a vaccine is established.

A couple of weeks back, pointing out a Health Ministry report, Rouhani had actually cautioned of a long run, stating the 2nd stage of the …