Touchless technology – the solution to post-pandemic interactions?

Touchless technology is just a solution to a world of minimized contact

The adoption of voice-based technology has leaped due to the pandemic

Motion sensor technologies hold a promising role in a post-pandemic world

The current events faced globally have led every one to think hard about touching a door handle as well as banknotes and coins. This leads to a new type of behavior and habits which will shape the way people interact with one another and utilize public services.

In other words, contactless and touchless are the winning words which will set people at ease, and touchless technology is set to rise in popularity.

Prior to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, touchless technology has been taking the type of minimal contact gadgets and systems such as for example voice-activated and sensor technologies.

For instance, Walmart’s voice order technology enables shoppers to add items to their online grocery cards with the command of their voice. The retail giant has partnered with Apple to expand its service’s reach by making Walmart Voice Order available on Siri.

Taking it to the next level, AI capabilities are added into the service aswell. The more customers engage and use the voice-based technology, the better the service can get. As a good example, when a user asks Siri to add ‘orange juice’ in to the cart, AI will acquire the specific brand and form of orange juice purchased centered on shopping history. By doing this, the technology becomes more familiar with the shopper’s preference.

Last October, voice-based technology found a new role in recruitment as McDonald’s launched a voice-initiated resume procedure. The feature can be obtained on Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant and helps the fast-food chain giant in hiring.

The myriad use cases of voice-technology have clearly evolved from the mere intent behind searching for information. Instead, users can run errands and complete tasks using voice-based technology. This is clearly the case as billions have now been self-isolating in the home amid an international pandemic.

A new survey unmasked users are engaging and using voice-based home assistants more than ever and for a suite of purposes, such as for example “to entertain them; to supply them; to support them; to keep them fit and to act as a window to the wider world.”

The findings are derived from a survey by Voxyl Digital, which also found that 40% of respondents indicated they’d continue to use their voice assistant and possibly much more post-pandemic.

Alongside voice-activated technologies, motion sensor technology will follow a likely rising trend in adoption aswell.

For instance, automatic doors and switches are the norms for countries such as Hong Kong and China, that have been once hit by the 2003 SARS epidemic. As opposed to in the US, whereby revolving doors and push and pull door handles are more common.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s deployment of smart sensors and the internet of things (IoT) enables apartment lights to be automatically started up or off to conserve energy. These well-assimilated technologies form a safer environment and could help countries in lifting lockdown measures and the imposition of social distancing measures as a brand new normal.

In the same vein, dubbed as the smartest building in the world by Bloomberg, the Edge makes a prime example in how future workplaces might model after.

The office space wired with technologies to deliver hyper-personalized office experience houses a list of solutions for the post-pandemic workplace.

The Edge is actually able to deliver the ultimate personalized work experience due to data from smartphone apps that cater to an employee’s needs. The light and temperature of workspaces are adjusted exactly to an employee’s individual taste and continuously monitored by the app. Hence, minimizing the need for employees to touch or adjust light and temperature switches.

The app also enables employees to locate colleagues. This feature could be developed to help with social distancing techniques such as alarming employees of crowded spots in the co-working space.

Technologies powered by gestures and motions, as seen in the video below, could are more commonplace in businesses and society.

The motion-sensing devices, originally found in gaming, were employed by museums and design firms for exhibits. While touchless interfaces are taking form, this sort of technology will gain a prominent role as worldwide markets are recovering from the pandemic and looking towards minimizing contact.

Touchless technology will be here to stay and is one of the promising solutions that we envision in public and private domains.