Touching moment couple married for 69 years held hands for last time as they shared final goodbye

Gazing lovingly into his wife’s eyes, a husband clutches her hand as they lay side-by-side in two hospital beds for a final farewell.

It will be the last time John and Marjorie Wilson would be together for the greatest ‘beautiful moment’ in their 69 years of marriage.

Yesterday an image shot of the tearful goodbye was unmasked by their son Kurt as that he paid tribute to their everlasting love.

He said he would remember the moment his dad, 92, could see Marjorie, 88, before he died from cancer just days later.

John Wilson and his wife of 69 years Marjorie clutch hands for their emotional final farewell

John and Marjorie Wilson pictured together in 1976 midway through their 69-year marriage

Mr Wilson was told at the conclusion of May cancer he previously been identified as having was terminal at exactly the same time his wife had been cared for at Queens Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffs.

Nurse Emma Barker quickly arranged for the couple’s beds to be pulled together knowing it may be the last chance they had to see one another again.

And the compassionate ward sister could capture the emotional scenes on camera as the dedicated pair held hands for around 10 minutes.

Sadly, it ended up being their last photo together and John passed away in the home in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, on June 15, while Marjorie was discharged to her nursing home.

The couple’s son Kurt, 62, said he’d cherish the “beautiful” photograph of his parents forever and he “couldn’t thank the hospital enough.”

The international lorry driver, who quit his job to care for both of his parents, told how Marjorie had beaten coronavirus and pneumonia in hospital, before his father’s death.

Kurt said: “They were married for 69 years and were very much in love.

“My mum has dementia and had been in a care home for some time, and I cared for my dad in the home.

Ward Sister Emma Baker pushed their beds together so they could hold hands for one last time

“He went in to hospital in February where they discovered he had pancreatic cancer. He was told it was terminal on his birthday on March 28

“Around the same time, my mum was rushed into hospital with pneumonia.

“They would usually just take her to Derby Hospital but because my dad was at Burton, I asked if she could do there and they agreed.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to see her since Mother’s Day because of lockdown and while she was in hospital she contracted coronavirus.

“The nurse acted ingeniously, they knew it could be the last time they saw each other and I was unable to visit. It was just marvelous what they did.

“I could speak to my father as that he came home for his final days. He was a very private man but he explained how much it meant to him to see her one last time.

“I know that he was really glad to see her and share that beautiful moment.

The Wilsons’ son Kurt sent a thank you letter to a medical facility over the special moment

“After beating the herpes virus and pneumonia at 88, my mum is now right back at a care home in Rosliston.

“But due to the dementia, I haven’t shared with her dad has died. I’m waiting until I can see her face-to-face to tell her and the funeral will undoubtedly be shortly after that.

“Its been a hard time but I was so grateful to the hospital for having the foresight to just take that photo for us.

“I can’t thank them enough.”

Glasgow-born John and Marjorie, from the Black Country, met and lived in Dudley where they married in 1951 before moving to Sutton Coldfield, West Mids.

John, a builder and carpenter, and Marjorie, a catering manager, later had two young ones and moved to Ashbourne, Derbys.

Kurt wrote a letter to a medical facility thanking them for capturing the priceless moment and ensuring his dad could “die how he wanted to, peacefully and in my arms.”

He added: “Thank you all so very much for the loving care and attention you gave both my parents

“I’d want to say an unique thank you to sister Emma, who had the foresight to have a photo of mum and dad together for the last time.

“Again, words are not enough to express my gratitude to you all.”

Nurse Emma said your decision to ensure the family had the lasting memory was one she made spontaneously.

She added: “I can’t even imagine what it’s like to be married to someone for more than 60 years and know that you’re never likely to see them again.

“The picture had everyone crying when they saw it – it absolutely was very emotional and powerful.

“To hear how happy the family were after receiving this picture has really impacted all of us and the letter that they sent was so lovely.

“The whole reason you become a nurse would be to care for people and also to have moments like this.

“To now understand that Mr Wilson’s son could have; not only this photo, but also the data that his father saw his mother for a final time, will remain an important memory for me.

“I like to treat all patients as if they were my family and I know that I would be extremely humbled knowing someone had done that for a relative of mine.”