Touchdown! The astonishing moment a tornado hits land in Canada

A swirling tornado has been filmed hitting land significantly less than two miles away from a farm in a prairie province of Canada.

Farmer Gerry Bourgeois stood behind towering metal silos in Woodrow, Saskatchewan, as that he filmed the angry mass of clouds forming towards the south of his land.

The tornado was filmed on Saturday afternoon since it spiraled throughout the flat landscape.

Farm equipment could possibly be seen in shot, suggesting Mr Bourgeois was working when the phenomena struck.

Suddenly, the tornado which had been gathering in the air hit the ground.

The 27-second clip showed how dramatic weather could possibly get in the Canadian province, which is known for miles of grasslands on its southern plains.

At one point the camera moves suddenly, suggesting the clip’s speed was increased before it absolutely was posted to social media.

The video showed certainly one of three tornados that touched down in the region on the weekend.

Environment Canada said the very first tornado formed at around 4.30pm CST in the area of Glenbain and Kincaid, which are two settlements in the province.

‘It was on the ground for quite a while,’ Alysa Pederson, meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Global News.

The storm was moving southeast at around 20mph. ‘It was element of a textbook-style supercell thunderstorm,’ Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said.

The 2nd tornado hit Kincaid and Woodrow at around 4.40pm. It is considered to have damaged a home and farm property but investigations are ongoing.

The third tornado was seen just south of Assiniboia at around 6.20pm. It was ‘a little more brief’ than the first, according to Pederson, and no damage was reported.