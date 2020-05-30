Tottenham’s Troy Parrot to miss Premier League restart after appendix surgery | Football News





Troy Parrott shall be unable to practice with Tottenham till subsequent month

Tottenham’s Troy Parrot will miss the Premier League restart after having surgery to take away his appendix.

The teenage striker was discovered to have early indicators of appendicitis after reporting belly ache to the membership’s medical workers.

He will endure a interval of restoration earlier than commencing rehabilitation and returning to coaching later in June.

The Premier League will resume on June 17, which means Parrott will miss a number of of Spurs’ remaining video games within the 2019-20 season.

Parrott, who turned 18 in February, made his senior Spurs debut in September final 12 months in opposition to Colchester United within the Carabao Cup earlier than getting his first worldwide cap for the Republic of Ireland in November in opposition to New Zealand.

His Premier League debut adopted in December’s 5-Zero thrashing of Burnley when supervisor Jose Mourinho introduced him with the match ball after the sport.

In February he signed a three-year contract which can preserve him at White Hart Lane till 2023.