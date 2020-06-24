Tottenham vs West Ham result: Harry Kane cracks stubborn Hammers to revive Spurs’ top-four hopes

There won’t have been way too many distressed when referee Craig Pawson blew for regular here. Don’t let the goals fool you – this may have been the worst of Project Restart so far.

Only Tottenham Hotspur came away with any reason to smile. A 2-0 win gives them a primary win with this concentrated finale, keeping them in touch of a Champions League spot ahead of Wednesday’s round of fixtures. There was also the commemoration of Harry Kane‘s 200th PL appearance for the club marked with his 137th goal. Only Sergio Aguero boasts a better ratio.

But when a goal summed up a match it absolutely was the opener as West Ham’s Tomas Soucek scuffed into their own net from the corner in the 64th minute. No one really knew what had gone on, least of Soucek, no one showed any emotion – celebration or otherwise. It was an instant no one was proud of, least of all a West Ham side that are now that tiny bit closer to Bournemouth, with a worsened goal big difference that now puts them within a one-goal deficit of 18th.





If David Moyes wanted a reaction from their 3-0 defeat to Wolves, this was maybe not it. Here was an eighth defeat in their last 11 Premier League game; a seventh successive loss away from home.

That being said, West Ham started brightest and loudest. If there was an instant that encapsulated that perfectly it was a shout of “don’t just pass it back to the f****** goalie” from Mark Noble.

It was on the deck and moving forward which they were able to get around Tottenham with ease, although they saw half just as much of the ball prior to the first drinks break, with Jarrod Bowen doing what he could off the best wing to take turns to share rebound board duties with Michail Antonio, the central forward.

You don’t stay through to decibels, obviously. And West Hams are absolutely right to are expectant of more than a little bit of noise in a relegation scrap when they’ve spent over £100m on players this season. As it happened, they might only find yourself troubling the target when Bowen struck the exterior of the near post with 12 minutes left.

By then, Heung-min Son had momentarily put Tottenham ahead with a strike before half-time which was chalked off for an offside acquired by VAR, and Lucas Moura – in the starting line-up for Erik Lamela – wasted the very best chance of the match, dragging wide of the far post in the third minute of first-half added time when he previously time and space to do better.

With the scores level at the break, the clear takeaway was that both sides befitted from shifting the ball quickly. And while both had flashes of putting that in to practice, supplementing it with meaningful quality proved a bridge too much.

Pablo Fornals dragged wide own 54 minutes after Noble and Bowen had fashioned a crossing opportunity from the tight space. Five minutes later, Harry Kane failed to find the correct finishing touch on an engaging counter-attack. Antonio then responded having an embarrassing hack into the void of the second-tier when put through on goal.

Mercifully, a target did arrive to at the least give this game an alternative glint. Soucek was the unlucky claimant but, to be fair, most of the players on the pitch deserved to have a blemish next to their name after tonight.

The 2nd, with eight minutes to go, settled the tie and wrestled back some credibility to a football match that up until the period had been some accidents.

West Ham’s high line was a required risk, but a premium was paid when Son had been able to play in Kane, who began his run from their own half. The finish was academic, the 12th of a truncated season for the 26-year old, from his fifth shot on the night and first on target.

His celebration just about summed it up, falling to the floor, as tired since the rest folks at what had occurred tonight. Neither side may have learned much about themselves, but Spurs will certainly be resting easier.

With the very real prospect of dropping to the relegation zone this time tomorrow, the sleepless nights continue for West Ham.