Tottenham vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side got their resumed campaign underway with a home draw against Manchester United on Friday evening.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring only for Bruno Fernandes to peg them back from the penalty spot.

West Ham suffered defeat within their first outing since the lockdown with Wolves coming out at the top in east London on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to understand about tonight’s game.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match begins at 8.15pm on Tuesday 23 June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it on line and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

To watch the match with no Sky Sports subscription, you are able to purchase a Now TV pass here.

What could be the team news?

Dele Alli is defined to go straight into the team after suspension and might replace Erik Lamela without new injury concerns for Mourinho to worry about.

Declan Rice could transfer to midfield for the Hammers while Michael Antonio may possibly drop down seriously to the bench after playing 90 minutes on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Kane, Son

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini

What would be the odds?

Tottenham 4/6

Draw 3/1

West Ham 4/1

Prediction

Both teams struggled on the first outing after the break but after knocking the rust off Spurs needs to have the quality to acquire a win. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham