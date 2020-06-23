Home Top Stories Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and latest build-up tonight

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and latest build-up tonight

By
Jackson Delong
Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and latest build-up tonight







LiveUpdated

Tuesday 23 June 2020 19:21

Spurs are hoping to kickstart a run of form as the Hammers are concentrating solely on survival

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in Tuesday’s evening Premier League kick-off as Jose Mourinho’s side make an effort to revive their hopes of a European place.

Spurs were denied victory against Manchester United within their first game since the break after Bruno Fernandes’ late equaliser from the penalty spot. However, there’s basis for optimism, with a full-strength attacking line-up now at Mourinho’s disposal as Dele Alli returns from suspension.

West Ham succumbed to a miserable home defeat against Wolves within their opening fixture and are staring down the barrel of relegation, currently only outside the bottom-three by way of goal difference. Follow all the action live following the conclusion of Leicester vs Brighton:

SUBS

2020-06-23T18:21:51.910Z

58 min: A triple change for Brighton: Maupay, Mac Allister and Bissouma make way for Davy Propper, Solly March and Leandro Troussard.

2020-06-23T18:18:40.546Z

54 min: The hosts are starting to find some rhythm, though. Gray sends a cross to the back post where Vardy heads in to the middle. The ball drops in the box for Chilwell, whose volley is skewed wide.

2020-06-23T18:17:03.716Z

53 min: The final ball is lacking again for Leicester, who patiently work it out to Gray on the right. But his scale back into the box is directly to a green shirt. Creativity, as it was for periods of the overall game at Watford, looks a problem for your home side right now.

2020-06-23T18:13:57.566Z

50 min: Lamptey has impressed for Brighton, and that he does well again to dispossess Maddison and dribble away with the ball. Brighton continue steadily to look assured and well organised, probably still buoyant after that late win over Arsenal.

2020-06-23T18:11:18.106Z

47 min: The ball drops to Maupay, who tries his luck on the turn but drags the ball wide with his left foot. No changes (yet) from Leicester, who were in short supply of inspiration in the first half.

KICK OFF

2020-06-23T18:08:47.680Z

Leicester get us back underway!

2020-06-23T18:07:21.113Z

A reminder of all of the games ahead over the next couple of weeks:

2020-06-23T17:59:47.770Z

Not the person you want to face from the location at the moment…

HALF TIME

2020-06-23T17:53:52.256Z

Lee Mason brings the very first half to an end. Brighton were well on the top for most of it, and will probably be disappointed not to lead, especially after Maupay’s missed penalty. It remains goalless, but Leicester will be the side looking to change things somewhat after the break.

2020-06-23T17:50:57.393Z

45+5 min: An awkward one for Justin, who’s forced to deal with a higher ball in to the box. He heads behind for a large part, from which Vardy does his defensive duty.

2020-06-23T17:49:01.523Z

45+1 min: Gray picks out Ndidi with the free kick, and his shot is diverted in to the path of Soyuncu. It’s messy and a difficult opportunity for the centre back, but he have to do better, only managing to steer a header wide from close range. 

There’ll be six minutes of added time.

2020-06-23T17:47:18.296Z

45 min: This time Stephens has a go from distance. He can not get his shot via a sea of bodies and Leicester clear, using Vardy as their out ball. He races down the proper and is brought down by Lamptey just beyond your box. A late opportunity for Leicester, perhaps.

2020-06-23T17:46:06.313Z

44 min: Close! Brighton work the ball nicely to the edge of Leicester’s box, where Mooy drills a low shot at goal. It’s deflected narrowly wide, and from the corner Dunk features a chance to head home from close range. Justin does well to block, however the visitors have another corner.

2020-06-23T17:44:51.603Z

41 min: Almost an embarrassing moment for Ryan, who throws the ball out waywardly and is quite nearly caught out by Vardy. Ryan recovers and gets to the ball first though.

2020-06-23T17:43:17.190Z

40 min: The first half is petering out slightly. It’s a warm evening in Leicester and it’s a different one of those post-lockdown opening 45 minutes that hasn’t really come to life.

YELLOW CARD

2020-06-23T17:38:14.030Z

36 min: Another late, hefty challenge goes in, this time around from Stephens. A clear booking and no complaints from the Brighton man.

YELLOW CARD

2020-06-23T17:36:00.853Z

34 min: Lamptey is in pain again, this time around because of a late challenge from Ndidi, who switches into the book.

2020-06-23T17:34:38.350Z

32 min: Leicester are just starting to play with a little more urgency, pressing higher and controlling possession. Brighton still look composed and comfortable, though.

2020-06-23T17:32:22.410Z

30 min: Vardy is involved for initially as Chilwell crosses from the left. Leicester’s top scorer can just only loop a header towards goal, though, and Ryan claims comfortably. 

2020-06-23T17:29:28.756Z

27 min: The stats reveal that Leicester have yet to record an attempt on goal. That’s testament to the start Brighton have made. They come close again, too, as Connolly races in to the box and gets a go off, which Soyuncu does brilliantly to obtain a foot on and divert wide.

