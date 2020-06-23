Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United within the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s aspect bought their resumed marketing campaign underway with a house draw in opposition to Manchester United on Friday night.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring just for Bruno Fernandes to peg them again from the penalty spot.

West Ham suffered defeat of their first outing because the lockdown with Wolves popping out on high in east London on Saturday.

Here is all the pieces you want to learn about tonight’s sport.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will start at 8.15pm on Tuesday 23 June on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will likely be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

To watch the match with out a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to purchase a Now TV pass here.

What is the staff information?

Dele Alli is about to go straight into the staff after suspension and might change Erik Lamela with no new harm considerations for Mourinho to fear about.

Declan Rice might transfer into midfield for the Hammers whereas Michael Antonio might drop down to the bench after taking part in 90 minutes on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Kane, Son

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini

What are the percentages?

Tottenham 4/6

Draw 3/1

West Ham 4/1

Prediction

Both groups struggled on their first outing after the break however after knocking the rust off Spurs ought to have the standard to get a win. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham