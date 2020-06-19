Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United to north London on Friday evening inside their first game since the Premier League’s resumption.

Jose Mourinho’s side head into the fixture eight points adrift of the most notable four, but will be boosted by the return of captain Harry Kane, in addition to January signing Steven Bergwijn, from injury.

A victory against his former club would pull Spurs to within one point of United in their look for a European spot, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s will instead have his eyes on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.





With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both back at his disposal, the Norwegian knows a victory against Tottenham would put United level on points with the Blues in the tense race for fourth place.

Here is everything you need to know:

When can it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday 19 June. Kick-off is at 8.15pm.

How may i watch it online and on TV?

The match will soon be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League following the conclusion of Norwich vs. Southampton.

What is the team news?

Dele Alli has been ruled out of the fixture after being handed a one-game ban by the FA. Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Berwijn have all benefited from the layoff, with Jose Mourinho stating that the trio have all now fully recovered from long injury absences.

Meanwhile, United will even receive a major boost in the returns of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Lo Celso, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Lucas, Kane.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Williams, Fernandes, James, Martial.

What are the odds?

Tottenham – 17/10

Draw – 12/5

Manchester United – 6/4