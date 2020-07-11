Tottenham vs Arsenal: Can Harry Kane rekindle form against old foes? | Football News





Harry Kane has been a shadow of himself since returning from injury

It has been a struggle for Harry Kane and for Tottenham since the restart. But he is able to become the outright top scorer in the north London derby on Sunday, go on Sky Sports.

In front of empty stands, the 187th north London derby is a far cry from the high octane, red-hot atmosphere of previous editions.

But this is the first meeting between the sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the hosts will be seeking to extend their current unbeaten home run against their fierce rivals having won three and drawn two of their last five encounters.

Both sides continue to be chasing European football. If Jose Mourinho’s men are to achieve that then victory will undoubtedly be crucial as their indifferent form since returning has seen them win just two of these five games, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have won three of their last four, drawing the other, to sit one place above Spurs in eighth.

Will Kane come back to old self?

Nathan Ake holds off Kane throughout Spurs’ stalemate at Bournemouth

Spurs currently sit ninth – a point below their neighbours – and did not manage a shot on target because they drew 0-0 at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Thursday night. Kane cut a forlorn figure for much of the overall game at the Vitality Stadium, and he’s got struggled to go back to his old ways following a six-month lay-off.

The England captain has understandably looked rusty since returning to action following a hamstring tear, despite scoring twice in five games. Kane has played every minute, with Mourinho putting his trust in the forward to obtain his side out of a hole.

But the jewel in the Spurs crown had to hold back until late into the 2nd half against Bournemouth on Thursday to even obtain a touch of the ball in the opposition’s box.

Arsenal will be content to see Kane coming deep once again on Sunday, but the Gunners represent ideal opponents for the striker. Kane has scored 10 goals for Tottenham against their north London rivals and one more would move his the surface of the all-time list in this fixture.

Spurs are 18 points worse off than during this period last season, and they require a fully-firing Kane if they are to cling onto any hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Tottenham look for submit fortunes

Tottenham were denied an equaliser early in the day this month at Sheffield United

In per week where VAR was yet again thrust in to the spotlight, Arsenal defenders will undoubtedly be mindful of giving away penalties. Spurs rightly felt aggrieved that they are not awarded one on the south coast with Kane after being shoved by Joshua King in the box.

Referee Paul Tierney and VAR Michael Oliver were in agreement that King failed to commit a foul but Premier League officials have since admitted this was maybe not the right decision.

Five of Kane’s Premier League goals against Arsenal have already been penalties – and Mourinho may well feel a decision is a result of go the way in which of his team, after Oliver was again at the centre of a disallowed goal that would have drawn Spurs level in the 3-1 defeat a week ago against Sheffield United.

Jose won’t be attracted to Oliver appointment

Oliver was the VAR at Bramall Lane and, as luck would it, he’ll be the man in the middle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho refused to talk about his appointment despite those controversies, saying at his press conference on Friday: “I cannot speak about it, I don’t like to speak about it.

“I feel free to comment the referee performances after the performances but I don’t like and I know from a legal point of view I can’t make comment before matches.”

Mourinho believes the referees and VAR officials ought to be made accessible after the games to explain their decisions.

“I think you should have access to them, I think you should have access to them to ask directly why,” that he added. “It is very essential. They are very important in the overall game, I think so.

“It would stop nothing, make things much more open, much more clear. It would give the ref the chance to say, ‘Yes, I made a mistake – I feel sorry for that’, or ‘Yes I had incredible performance’.”

Arteta: Mourinho is still world-class

Arsenal head coach Arteta has defended Mourinho’s record at Spurs since his appointment last November, claiming he is still a world-class manager and may be the right man to finish the club’s wait for a trophy.

Arsenal rallied from two goals down seriously to draw 2-2 with Spurs at the Emirates Stadium back in September when Unai Emery is at charge from the hosts plus Mauricio Pochettino was the aside manager.

Both night clubs saw their particular fortunes fall off soon after, along with Arteta changing Emery only a month upon from Mourinho being introduced as Pochettino’s successor within November.

Having already been sacked simply by Manchester United last period, Mourinho’s method is being wondered more than ever, yet Arteta thinks he continues to be among the bureaucratic elite.

Asked in case Mourinho has been still worldclass, he responded: “Absolutely. They have had several ups and downs, yet overall you are able to clearly observe what he or she wants to provide the golf club. He handles the particular energy, the momentum plus established a very strong tradition in solid football night clubs that can it.

“He makes sure that he or she wins, and has received in every solitary club which he has been. Obviously the particular situation, the timing whenever he showed up, is different compared to starting a brand new project from the summer, yet I am sure he can be successful.

“He has always been. He always finds the right way to do it and, it will take him a bit of time, but I am sure he will do it.”

Can Aubameyang earn race with regard to Golden Boot?

Aubameyang paths Jamie Vardy in the competition for the Premier League fantastic boot

While the particular long injuries lay-off provides meant that will Kane – with 13 league goals to his name – has not been in the running for the Premier League’s top scorer since the restart, Arsenal’s talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the accolade firmly in his sights.

His 20 league goals place him two behind Leicester’s Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot, and he will be keen to make up for his late penalty miss in this fixture last season, which finished 1–1 at Wembley.

The Gabonese striker has been involved in four targets in his last three Premier League games against Spurs (three goals, one assist) – but all of these goal involvements have been at the Emirates.

Aubameyang is into the final year of his current contract, and with speculation surrounding his future, this could prove to be his last north London derby. It would be the perfect time to notch his first on strike on enemy soil and provide a timely boost for Arsenal’s faint Champions League hopes.

Charlie Nicholas’ prediction

This is a game where they will both look at each other and realise they have become average sides. From an Arsenal perspective, they are improving. It is slow and not overly attractive, despite playing decent going forwards.

Tottenham are going backwards. You look at Heung-Min Son, and I may regret this, but they look to be playing as individuals. There is no team pattern, but the defence changes and they keep a clean sheet. Harry Kane should have had a penalty but Bournemouth should have had a goal.

This is a team under Jose Mourinho which does not have any identity. It is hard work and they are grafting but it isn’t working. Tanguy Ndombele is coming in for bits and pieces, Giovani Lo Celso is nice and neat, and Erik Lamela has lovely ability. Harry Kane is always a goal threat against Arsenal so I would not be surprised if he scored once again.

Dani Ceballos has been in decent form alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield

The back three of Arsenal looked more solid and in control, so for these improvements, alongside Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, Arsenal have looked better. These 2 are not my favourites and they are weak defensively as a holding pair, but they have improved on the ball.

Tottenham could raise their game, but Arsenal will be dangerous on the counter-attack. Serge Aurier makes mistakes, and Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will both play as Eddie Nketiah is suspended, but I do think Arsenal could see them off.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah will skip the derby after being sent off against Leicester

Tottenham will still be missing Dele Alli against Arsenal in the first north London derby at their new stadium. England midfielder Alli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will miss out.

Defenders Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are also injured.

Arsenal will be without striker Eddie Nketiah. The England Under-21 international was sent off in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester and will miss the next three games after an appeal against the decision was unsuccessful.

Mesut Ozil (back) is likely to miss out again, while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten away from home in London derbies so far this period (W1 D2) – they last remained unbeaten in all of their away London derbies in a single Premier League season back in 2004-05.

Arsenal are looking to win three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since October 2018, while they last won three in a row on the road without conceding back in May 2013.

Tottenham’s José Mourinho and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are each taking charge of their first ever north London derby matches. The last meeting between the sides that was the first such match for both managers was in September 1986, when George Graham (Arsenal) and David Pleat (Tottenham) played out a 0-0 draw in Highbury.

Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career, winning five and drawing 4 of his nine games – only versus Everton and Man Utd (both 10 games) has he faced more often at home without ever losing.

