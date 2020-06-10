Tottenham to continue NHS testing at stadium after Premier League returns | Football News





NHS Testing set to continue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham are to keep NHS coronavirus testing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Premier League soccer has returned.

North Middlesex University Hospital has used the stadium for COVID-19 drive-through testing since the start of April as well as the relocation of its Women’s Outpatient Services.

The stadium was one among a quantity within the Premier League to provide its providers, with exams carried out within the basement automotive park for hospital workers and key staff from different well being and social care organisations, together with care houses and the broader public sector.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy mentioned: “We are delighted that, with the upcoming return of Premier League soccer, we’ve got been in a position to be sure that the very important NHS work can continue to be housed at our stadium in the course of the combat towards COVID-19.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from hospital staff and patients who have been using our stadium facilities in recent months and how much they have enjoyed being at our home during such a challenging time.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was talking because the membership introduced their monetary outcomes for 2018-19

Areas used have included the away altering room, emergency medical room, official’s room, doping management and medical welfare rooms that can all now be cleaned, sterilised and disinfected forward of them returning to their authentic use.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is housing the North Middlesex Hospital’s Women’s Outpatient Services, releasing up much-needed capability at the hospital itself to deal with sufferers with COVID 19 signs, while supporting the redirection of pregnant girls

To keep well being and security and restrict the quantity of individuals on website, no non-football operations will happen at the stadium on residence matchdays.

Among the opposite golf equipment additionally providing their providers to the NHS had been Manchester City, who opened the Etihad Stadium for the coaching of over 350 nursing workers. Manchester United supplied a cellular testing unit at Old Trafford, whereas Burnley’s Turf Moor floor has additionally been used as a brief testing facility.

Brighton transformed the Amex Stadium into an enormous drive-in centre while Watford’s Vicarage Road has been remodeled right into a sanctuary providing free meals, beds and laundry providers for NHS workers working at the close by West Hertfordshire NHS Trust.