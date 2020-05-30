Tottenham striker Troy Parrott to miss Premier League restart after appendix surgery 

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is anticipated to miss the proposed Premier League restart after having his appendix eliminated.

The teenager, who has made 4 appearances this time period, was affected by appendicitis and was despatched for surgical procedure by the membership’s medical employees.

He will now bear a interval of rehabilitation earlier than returning to coaching later in June.

A Spurs assertion learn: “Troy Parrott has undergone surgical procedure to take away his appendix.

“The young striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to our medical staff. He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June.”

Parrott, 18, has been a peripheral determine this season, regardless of clamouring for an opportunity following Harry Kane’s harm in January.

Boss Jose Mourinho insisted he was not prepared for normal motion, although he obtained a full worldwide cap for the Republic Of Ireland.

Spurs are due to restart their season in opposition to Manchester United over the weekend of June 19-21 with a full complement of attacking gamers.