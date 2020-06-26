



Maurizio Pochettino first joined Tottenham’s academy in 2017

Tottenham have offered a new contract to the son of former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Maurizio Pochettino, 19, joined the Spurs academy in 2017 when his father was still in charge but is yet to create a senior appearance for the club.

The youngster signed a new handle Tottenham in July of last year after featuring in the U18 Premier League and is under contract until June 30.

On Friday the Premier League released a club-by-club listing of retained players for the 2019-20 season, which unmasked Pochettino have been offered still another new deal at Spurs – despite his father’s departure from the club.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November after five years in charge, with the club 14th in the Premier League dining table.

His replacement Jose Mourinho has since guided Spurs to seventh and so they next face Sheffield United on July 2, survive Sky Sports.